FATHER ‘shook eight-week-old baby daughter to death’ while the mother allegedly turned a blind eye to the father’s abuse.

Baby Holly Roe, allegedly died at the hands of her father at only eight weeks old after being born prematurely. During the baby’s short life, she suffered from multiple head injuries and at least 11 rib fractures.

Lewes Crown Court in Hove heard how father Michael Roe, aged 32 has been accused of causing head injuries to the young baby by shaking her on many occasions. Tragically Holly died in September 2018.

Holly’s mother Tiffany Tate, aged 22, has been accused of allowing the father to kill her child. Holly was born by emergency caesarean section on July 14, 2018, when she was two months premature. She had to be resuscitated at the birth and was only discharged from hospital on August 9.

The court heard how only a few short weeks after being discharged from hospital Holly died a violent death after being shaken. Sally Howes QC explained to the jury how Holly had received multiple rib fractures that would have distressed the baby and being very painful.

Mother Tiffany has been accused of turning a blind eye to the treatment of her baby by the father, and had told police that only hours before her baby died she thought Holly had been fine.

The couple lived together at Alderbrook Road in Crowborough, East Sussex and the mother admitted to having had issues bonding with the baby since the birth. The father had taken over feeding the baby at night and on the evening of the death had been smoking cannabis.

On Monday, September 10, emergency services were called to the house as baby Holly had breathing difficulties. Paramedics rushed her to hospital, but she was later pronounced dead at the Pembury Hospital in Tunbridge Wells. Both parents deny the charges against them and the trial continues.

