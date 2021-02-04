CLUMSY burglar left mobile phone with selfies at the scene of his botched robbery.

A clumsy burglar was caught by police after leaving his mobile phone at the crime scene, that not only contained selfies of him, but also pictures of his passport.

-- Advertisement --



Not only did burglar Wayne Elliott escape from the scene of his botched robbery with nothing to show for it, he left behind plenty of evidence for police to be able to convict him. He had broken into the downstairs flat of an elderly vulnerable woman who due to her mobility problems has to use a walking stick.

Newcastle Crown Court heard how Elliott aged 43 had made his escape through the victim’s bedroom window without managing to steal anything. Prosecutor Amy Levitt, speaking to the court said, “There was a mobile phone found under the window in the spare bedroom which did not belong to the complainant.

“There was also a rucksack under the window as well.

“Upon examination, the phone contained pictures of the defendant and a picture of his own passport, plus messages addressed to Wayne.”

The Elderly victim had managed to catch the burglar in the act when she was left “shocked and dazed” as she found him in her flat after waking up. The clumsy burglar had also broken into another flat only days earlier, this time unoccupied. At this crime scene he was just as clumsy and after ransacking the entire flat, stealing a television and a microwave, he left a can of beer in the kitchen sink, complete with his DNA.

The court heard how Elliott from Holly Avenue, Wallsend, had a staggering conviction history of 130 offences. Speaking to Elliott the judge said, “You left behind your mobile phone and rucksack.

“That phone contained pictures of yourself, together with a picture of your passport.

“Domestic burglaries are rightly viewed in a very serious way indeed.

“Homeowners are entitled to feel safe and secure in the confines of their homes.

“In so many cases, such as this, it is vulnerable people who are targeted for this particularly unpleasant crime.”

The clumsy burglar was sentenced to 13 months in jail.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Clumsy Burglar Left Mobile Phone with Selfies at The Scene”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.