Ex-Ambassador Claims UK Was Too Reliant on Trump

AN EX-AMBASSADOR has claimed that the UK government was too reliant on Donald Trump during his Presidency and neglected other allies.

Sir Peter Westmacott claims that British leaders relied too heavily on Donald Trump’s “pie in the sky” promises of a free trade deal while neglecting their other allies in Europe and Asia.

The diplomat served as the UK’s ambassador to Washington between 2012 and 2014, during which time he worked closely with Joe Biden’s foreign policy team under the Obama administration. According to The Guardian, Sir Westmacott believes that the new Democrat government in DC could be beneficial to Britain if London “bring bread to the table”.

He added that British diplomacy often relies on American advice, which proved difficult under Trump when “US policy was being made by early hour tweets”. The former ambassador says that Britain ought to use its Presidency of the G7 group to reaffirm its ties with other allies.

“With the world as unpredictable and unstable as it is, not least because of all the unpredictability and flip-flops in the US over the past four years, it is in the UK’s interests to re-establish working relationships on foreign policy with the other principal capitals of Europe,” he said.

