Joe Biden Hints At No Trade Deal Unless The UK Rejoins The EU

New American President, Joe Biden, unlike his predecessor Donald Trump, is anti-Brexit and has always said that he will prefer to do trade deals with the EU bloc, as opposed to doing a special deal with the UK.

Now, it would appear that Boris Johnson’s dreams of drawing up a trade deal between the US and the UK will not come true, as the 78-year-old Biden has stated he doesn’t want to form any new trade deals with anybody until he has first secured domestic investent.

Ben Harris-Quinney, a former foreign policy adviser to the UK and EU, and the chairman of the independent Bow Group think-tank, told Express.co.uk, “We have a President who will consider the EU, not Britain, to be his closest ally, and ultimately will want Britain to rejoin the EU in the future”.

He continued, “Biden won’t agree to any deal that gives us a clear advantage over the deal the US has with the EU, or that makes it more likely other nations will want to leave the bloc in the future”.

He also described the UK’s failure since 2016 – when Brexit was initiated – to secure a trade deal with the US while Trump was in charge, as the “one of the greatest foreign policy catastrophes in recent British history”, adding, “President Trump was a more passionate believer in Brexit than Boris Johnson, he is also a committed Anglophile”.

Mr Harris-Quinney concluded, “We had four years to agree to a deal while he was President that would have given us a competitive advantage over the EU in our biggest global trade deal, which was one of the fundamental factors of Brexit being a success in the short to medium term”.

