NORTH BELFAST shooting murder investigation launched by Police.

Police have launched a murder investigation after the “brutal” shooting of a man in north Belfast. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8.15pm on Tuesday night in the Cliftonville Road area. Police put diversions in place and closed off the scene of the incident.

-- Advertisement --



Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said, “We received a report around 8.15pm, that a man had been shot in the Cliftonville Road area of the city.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, a man has been pronounced dead.”

According to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, emergency crews were dispatched including one rapid response paramedic, two emergency crews and an ambulance officer, although no patients were transferred away from the scene.

Police have asked that anyone with any information please contact them, either directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

Sinn Féin’s Caral Ni Chuilin has said that the shooting has left the community deeply shocked.

SDLP Councillor Paul McCusker has labelled the shooting as brutal and said, “Those responsible for this shooting have absolutely nothing to offer our community and local residents should be allowed to live their lives without the threat of violence.

“The community does not support these actions. There is no place for violence on our streets.

“An attack of this nature is senseless and horrific at any time, but particularly in the context of a global pandemic that has left our health and emergency services under huge pressure.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “North Belfast Shooting Murder Investigation Launched”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.