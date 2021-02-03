Months Without Electricity Hits School Children Hard

MONTHS without electricity hits schoolc hildren hard in Cañada Real in Madrid.

La Cañada residents have suffered for months without electricity and this is beginning to take a toll on school children as they have to study and do their homework without lights or electricity.

Last year, Rouaa a young student got two A’s and her other grades were good, but so far this year she has spent many months without electricity, and is working by candlelight to do her homework. Her grades have been dropping no matter how hard she tries.

Rouaa explained how “I can’t see very well with the candles and at the end instead of putting a six, I put a five.” All these simple errors due to a lack of light soon add up and show in her grades. The young girl is extremely sad and disheartened after seeing her grades go down and also has to suffer from the cold. The lack of electricity affects everyday life as well as her studies.

The vast majority of the children who live in the Cañada Real area attend schools and educational centres in Rivas. The Rivas centres are working hard to promote aid initiatives for the school children and they are even working on crowdfunding campaigns to help out with solar lights for the families.

