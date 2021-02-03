Myanmar Health Workers Join Country Wide Civil Disobedience Campaign.

Myanmar Health Workers from 70 hospitals have joined in a countrywide disobedience campaign as medical staff accuse military chiefs of prioritising their own interests above those of the public during the pandemic.

It has been reported by local media that staff at dozens of hospitals across Myanmar stopped working today, Wednesday, as part of a growing civil disobedience campaign, one of the first organised acts of defiance against the military after it ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

“We refuse to obey any order from the illegitimate military regime who demonstrated they do not have any regards for our poor patients,” the organisers said. A Facebook page coordinating the campaign accumulated nearly 150,000 followers in just 24 hours. “They will not stop this movement until the elected government is restored,” said Kyaw, a surgeon at West Yangon general hospital who has gone on strike.

Army chief Min Aung Hlaing appointed himself head of a new cabinet stacked with former and current generals, justifying his coup on Tuesday as the “inevitable” result of civilian leaders failure to heed the army’s fraud warnings. The military declared a one-year state of emergency and said it would hold new elections once their allegations of voter irregularities were addressed and investigated.

The move stunned Myanmar, a country left impoverished by decades of junta misrule before it began taking steps towards a more democratic and civilian-led government ten years ago.

