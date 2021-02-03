Justice for Birmingham Dad After Killer Fled to Norway

JUSTICE for Birmingham dad after police track down his killer that fled to Norway.

Justice has finally been served for a Birmingham dad after police were able to track down his killer to a flat in Norway. Abdulahi Shire had participated in the stabbing of Zakir Nawaz in Highfield Road, Washwood Heath, on 10 September 2016. A fight had broken out after a simple minor road collision.

Shire fled the scene of the attack with Warsame Mohamed, his fellow attacker. Mohamed admitted to the manslaughter of the Birmingham dad and was jailed last July, but Shire had fled the country.

The Birmingham dad was only 21-years-old, and had become a dad to his second child only 10 days before he was killed. He had been left to die in the street after suffering a fatal stab wound.

Detectives worked hard with Europol to track the killer down and a European Arrest Warrant was issued. Police received information last July indicating Shire had been hiding in an apartment block in Oslo. He was soon captured by Norwegian authorities who handed him over on July 28 to UK detectives after they had flown to the Norwegian capital.

CCTV footage of the incident was unable to show exactly who had exacted the knife blow that killed Nawaz, but justice has finally been served after Shire admitted to manslaughter on Tuesday, February 2. He has been sentenced to six years and 10 months in jail.

