Grandad Dies of Covid That He Caught Days After Beating Cancer

A devastated wife has paid tribute to her brave husband that only days after beating prostate cancer came down with deadly coronavirus. Eugene Courtney, aged 63 had first been diagnosed with prostate cancer in April 2020 and had bravely fought off the disease to the delight of his family.

The celebration was short lived though as only two days after beating cancer he became unwell and was soon rushed to hospital. Initially medics at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary thought that Eugene had experienced a heart attack but they soon realised that he had caught Covid-19.

Kim aged 61, was married to Eugene for 13 years and has been left devastated by his death. Kim said, “When he got prostate cancer I thought that was the most devastating thing in the world, but he was so positive.

“He told me as long as we were together, we would be fine. I was his wee woman, and he was my wee man.

“When he beat the cancer I was so overjoyed, it was the best news I’d ever heard. I thought nothing bad could happen to us now.”

After catching Covid Eugene sadly passed away. Kim paid tribute to him and speaking of her beloved husband said, “He was the kindest, most lovely soul in the world. The love of my life.

“He was generous, and never thought about himself and only ever about what I wanted and what he thought would make me happy.

“I still expect him to walk through the door each day, I don’t know what life is without him.”

