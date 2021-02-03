HUERCAL-OVERA HOSPITAL flooded with coronavirus patients as a doctor deems the situation “unsustainable”.

Spain is in the grips of the third wave of the global coronavirus pandemic and hospitals are struggling as more patients require emergency and intensive care treatment. In some areas the new restrictions have been seen to already help lower the number of cases, but hospitals are still struggling.

-- Advertisement --



According to a doctor that wants to remain anonymous the situation at the Hospital La Inmaculada de Huercal-Overa, in Almeria has now become “unsustainable”, as the capacity for COVID-19 patients has already been exceeded including in intensive care.

The frontline doctor has spoken out to say the hospital that serves the Levante Almeriense, Valle del Almanzora and Los Velez regions in Almeria is struggling as the ICU starts to run out of ventilators.

The Dr spoke about how in previous waves the hospital had only seen a limited number of patients with the deadly virus, but now in the third wave the number of COVID patients has nearly quadrupled in the hospital, and the number in ICU has doubled.

The government has responded to ensure that people know that anyone in Almeria will receive the care necessary for them. The Ministry of Health has issued assurances that hospitals will work together to treat patients and everyone will receive the care they require.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Huercal-Overa Hospital Flooded with Coronavirus Patients”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.