Elche Covid Denier Reported By ANOTHER Costa Blanca Hospital

AN Elche Covid denier, who posted a video on social media of an ‘empty’ facility, has been reported by yet ANOTHER Costa Blanca Hospital

Bosses at the Elda Hospital in Spain’s Costa Blanca have registered a complaint with Local Police after a woman posted a video of the hospital on social media, vowing to find evidence that the coronavirus pandemic is a “hoax” and claiming that all of the medical facilities are really empty. Just a week ago, the General University Hospital in Elche denounced the same woman, for a video she took having snuck into the hospital.

It now appears that the young woman, who posted the videos under her own name and so made no attempt to hide her identity, hitched a life in a friend’s car directly to the Elda Hospital from Elche. Although she and her accomplice didn’t manage to get access to the hospital itself, they took videos on their mobile phones as they drove around outside the Emergency Department and the PCR test tents, and made several insulting remarks when they passed some ambulance drivers taking a break.

The act of sneaking into medical facilities and taking videos of “empty” wards is nothing new and seems to be a disturbing new trend the world over, with staff and hospital officials e=insisting that while their wards are close to bursting, this of course wouldn’t be apparent to people walking in off the streets to capture footage, as they only have access to empty corridors and mostly empty outpatients waiting areas.

Moreover, nobody can access the Covid wards without express permission, a spokesperson from the Hospital of Elche added:

“These areas are protected with numerical codes and you have to call to be identified if you want to go in. In addition, it must be done after changing clothes and wearing the corresponding PPE equipment.”

