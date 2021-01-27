COMPLAINT launched against Covid denier video of Elche hospital

Bosses at the General University Hospital of Elche have denounced to local police a video published by a young woman on social media of the corridors in the building. Officials have also launched an investigation into how she managed to gain access to so much of the building without being thrown out, but have insisted that she was not able to enter the protected Covid areas or intensive care.

“These areas are protected with numerical codes and you have to call to be identified if you want to go in. In addition, it must be done after changing clothes and wearing the corresponding PPE equipment”, hospital sources explained.

The woman made no attempt to hide her identity, as she posted the video under her own profile on social media. In the footage, she can be seen laughing as she walks around the hospital without a mask, repeatedly saying “And they say they are collapsed!” The 20 minutes of footage, which has since gone viral, shows her sneaking into the building with her mobile phone in hand and claiming that what the public has been told about hospitals being at breaking point is “a hoax”. She can also be heard telling hospital staff who approach her that she is looking for volunteer work.

A couple of weeks ago, in the UK, 30-year-old Hannah Dean was fined for posting ‘fake’ photos purportedly showing empty hospitals and claiming that the government was lying about hospital pressures.

