Covid couple gets married in ICU before being intubated in Catalonia in Spain.

A COVID couple that had been admitted to hospital and were struggling to breathe made the decision to tie the knot before their conditions worsened, amid fears that they would soon have to be sedated and intubated.

-- Advertisement --



The wedding took place on Friday at the ICU department of the Verge de la Cinta hospital in Tortosa, in Spain’s Catalonia. The hospital pulled out all the stops in order to make the wedding happen.

The hospital management gave authorisation for the wedding to go ahead and coordinated with the couple’s family, health personnel and a judge. The wedding was officiated by a judge in the company of a judicial secretary. Everybody involved in the wedding followed measures to protect themselves fully with PPE and spent only the minimum amount of time in the ICU. Hospital staff happily agreed to be witnesses for the wedding too.

The wedding was carried out as rapidly as possible but it was celebrated with rounds of applause from doctors and nurses and the wedding was also photographed and videoed. The family made the decision not to release any images until the couple recover and are able to give their consent for them to be released.

Sadly, the couple’s condition has deteriorated and both the newlywed husband and wife have had to be sedated and intubated at the current time. Everyone wishes a speedy recovery for the pair.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “COVID Couple Gets Married in ICU Before Being Intubated”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.