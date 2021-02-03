Police Appeal After Girl Jogger Raped in London Park

POLICE have launched an appeal after a young girl jogger was raped in an east London park.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the broad daylight rape of a young girl jogging in the Goodmayes Park in east London. The girl, only 14 years old had been jogging close to her home when she was attacked in the park. She was grabbed by a man before being forced into the bushes at around 2.30pm on Monday, February 1.

Her attacker has been described as being a white male, aged between 17 and 20 years old, about six feet tall, with a slight moustache and blonde hair which is straight. He was said to be wearing a long black jacket with blue tracksuit bottoms. The attack took place near the park’s basketball court.

Specially trained police officers are currently supporting the victim and police patrols of the area have been increased.

Detective Constable Gemma Morris from the East Area Command Unit, said, “Goodmayes Park would have been busy at this time of the afternoon and I am appealing to anyone that was in the park and saw the male described to please come forward and provide us with information. No matter how small or insignificant you think your information might be, it could really help our investigation.”

Anyone with any information can contact the police directly quoting reference number CAD5395/1Feb, or they can anonymously contact Crimestoppers.

