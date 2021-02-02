MUM issues warning after toddler left fighting for her life after swallowing magnets that she thought were sweets.

A young toddler, only 22 months old has been left fighting for life after swallowing 14 magnets, that her mum thinks she thought were sweets. Becca McCarthy, from Basildon in Essex managed to eat the brightly-coloured magnets that were bought from eBay for her brother without the family realising.

When the young toddler was initially rushed hospital they thought it was only stomach bug, but Drs soon feared that Becca’s appendix had ruptured. Becca’s condition gradually deteriorated and x-rays were called for, which shockingly revealed that the toddler had been able to eat multiple 5 mm magnetic balls. The true danger became apparent as it could be seen that the magnetic balls had reconnected together inside the youngster’s body.

Mum Sam now believes that the magnet balls that she bought on eBay should be banned and said, “I couldn’t believe it.

“We had all been playing with them since Christmas – they’re great fun for making all sorts of fun shapes but they are very powerful too.

“I bought three sets of them so there were about 650 balls around the house. They are so small, you wouldn’t know 14 had gone missing.

“I’ve no idea how she got to them, I can only think that she thought they were sweets as they’re brightly coloured like a rainbow. “

Luckily Becca has survived the two and half hour surgery at The Royal London Hospital and hopefully will be able to return home in the next few days.

