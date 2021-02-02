‘Insane’ Success of Goat Zoom Calls Makes Farmer £50k

THE ‘insane’ success of goat zoom calls makes a farmer a staggering £50k.

What started off as a joke idea during lockdown has practically saved a Lincolnshire farm during the pandemic. The farmer was only kidding when she thought of the idea of renting out her goats to make special appearances in Zoom meetings during the UK’s first lockdown. But the idea has proved to be an “insane” success, and so far the farmer has made a staggering £50,000.

Dot McCarthy, from Rossendale in Lancashire has been able to not only keep the Cronkshaw Fold Farm open with the Zoom calls, but has also been able to make improvements on the site, and all in a way that is far “more fun” than selling manure.

As many farms have struggled during the national lockdowns and have had to furlough staff, the Cronkshaw Fold Farm has been able to keep its head above water. The farm usually hosts educational visits and weddings to help boost funds, but the national lockdowns and coronavirus restrictions have meant that this side of the business has unfortunately had to close for the time being.

Animal fans are now able to book one of the farm’s goats to make an appearance on a video call in order to surprise the other callers. Dot originally put the idea out on the farm’s website and woke up to a magnificent 200 emails wanting the goats to make an appearance on a zoom call. Some fans now even book regular calls with a specific goat.

