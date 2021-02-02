ANDRE VILLAS-BOAS Sacked As Marseille Coach after he had offered to resign



Ligue 1 club Marseille is in chaos tonight after the sacking of head coach Andre Villas-Boas, who earlier in the day had offered to resign his position.

He had been upset at the club’s signing of Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham, on transfer deadline day, and gave a press conference at which he revealed the player had been one that he had specifically asked the club not to buy.

Ntcham arrived at Marseille on a loan deal, with an option to buy for £4.5m, but with an away match at Lens this Wednesday, Villas-Boas, the former Chelsea and Tottenham manager said, “I submitted my resignation saying that I did not agree with the sporting policy. I don’t want anything from OM. I don’t want money”.

He added, “We ended the transfer window with a new player. He is a player that I had said no for. The board has not answered to me yet. What happened last weekend has nothing to do with it”, he said, referring to the incident on Saturday when fans broke into the club’s training facility to protest at president Jacques-Henri Eyraud and the bad run of results under the Portuguese.

