FRENCH FOOTBALL ultras in the southern city of Marseille launched a riot and attacked their club’s training ground after a string of defeats for the team.

-- Advertisement --



Hundreds of ultra fans gathered around Marseille’s training ground in a quiet neighbourhood of France’s second city, letting off fireworks and smoke bombs to protest their club’s fourth major loss.

Fans hung banners around the area reading Vous etes deguelasses (You are disgusting) and Vous nous Faites honte (You bring us shame) in their fury against Marseille’s manager and players. The team is currently in 16th place in the French Premier League (Ligue 1).

Police were forced to use teargas to disperse the crowd, some of whom managed to break into the training ground where the team was in session. Defender Alvaro Gonzalez was reportedly struck with a projectile by fans in the chaotic scenes.

As a result of the violence, Marseille’s upcoming home match against Rennes has been cancelled. Security is expected to be extremely heavy during their next home game against bitter longtime rivals Paris-Saint Germain.

Marseilles is the only French club to ever win the Champions League, but since that 1993 victory, the club’s success has declined. Its fans have a reputation across France as being some of the most demanding and violent in the country.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Marseille Football Fans Riot After String of Defeats”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.