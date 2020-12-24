Paris Saint-Germain have sacked coach Thomas Tuchel

PARIS Saint-Germain (PSG) have sacked coach Thomas Tuchel, who led the team to the Champions League final less than four months ago.
According to German paper Bild, Thomas Tuchel was fired last night by sporting director Leonardo despite his side closing the gap on Ligue 1 leaders Olympique Lyon to one point after thrashing Racing Strasbourg 4-0 on Wednesday, December 23.
The 47-year-old former Borussia Dortmund boss, who was rumoured to be in danger of losing his job last season but was kept on in the summer after reaching the Champions League final in August, has struggled this season with the side’s form experiencing ups and downs despite the talented squad.
They have lost four times already in the league and rumours have circulated that he has been under pressure at the Parc des Princes for some time, with many stars reportedly looking to leave.
At the time of this breaking news, there has yet to be an official announcement from the club.
