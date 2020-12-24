Paris Saint-Germain have sacked coach Thomas Tuchel

PARIS Saint-Germain (PSG) have sacked coach Thomas Tuchel, who led the team to the Champions League final less than four months ago.

According to German paper Bild, Thomas Tuchel was fired last night by sporting director Leonardo despite his side closing the gap on Ligue 1 leaders Olympique Lyon to one point after thrashing Racing Strasbourg 4-0 on Wednesday, December 23.