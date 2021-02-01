UK Covid infections hit a seven-week low as experts say the situation is ‘stabilising’

Britain has recorded the fewest Covid-related fatalities since December on Monday, February 1, with 406 deaths recorded by the Department of Health. In addition, new coronavirus cases hit a seven-week low of 18,607 infections. Compared with 22,195 infections on the same day last week, that represents a 16.2 per cent drop.

-- Advertisement --



Experts feel confident that the country has broken the back on the third wave and that the incredible pace of the vaccine rollout plan is starting to take effect. To date, some 9.3million Brits have been vaccinated against coronavirus, with the Government promising to administer 13.9million more jabs by the middle of next month.

The Prime Minister is also hopeful of the future, saying today at a visit to a vaccination site in Yorkshire that the data shows a “flattening and maybe even a falling off of infection rates and hospitalisations”.

His statement comes after a Cabinet document was leaked which stated that the situation in the UK was indeed “stabilising.” The Prime Minister added that he was “optimistic” that Britons would be able to go on summer holidays this year.

“We are confident that all the vaccines that we are using provide a high degree of immunity and protection against all variants, Mr Johnson added.

“The fact is we are going to be living with Covid for a while to come in one way or another, I don’t think it will be as bad as the last 12 months – or anything like – of course, but it’s very, very important that our vaccines continue to develop and to adapt, and they will,” he said.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Covid Infections Hit Seven-Week Low”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.