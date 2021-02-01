Ryanair Says Foreign ‘Beach Holidays WILL Be Back This Summer’

RYANAIR boss Michael O’ Leary says he’s very confident that foreign ‘beach holidays WILL be back this summer’

The CEO of Irish airline giant Michael O’ Leary made a promising prediction when speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme on Monday, February 1, when he said that at the rate the vaccination rollout is going, it is very likely that foreign holidays could be back on the cards for summer 2021. Not only this, but he actually predicts a surge in bookings to Spain and other European countries once the most vulnerable of the population is vaccinated against Covid and travel restrictions are eased.

‘We are heartened by the fact that the UK is expecting to vaccinate all the over-50s by the end of March, Europe is probably running a couple of months behind that by the end of June,’ the airplane boss remarked.

‘So we think once all those high-risk groups have been vaccinated, then travel restrictions should be removed, particularly on short-haul intra-European travel and we expect there to be a strong recovery of beach holidays and family beach holidays going to Europe this summer.

‘A huge amount of capacity has been taken out of the system, I think with the vaccine roll-out programme there will be a very strong return of pent-up demand for air travel and less capacity there to accommodate that demand, so I think that’s so important that today Ryanair is announcing a return to growth this summer.

‘We will return with lower fares, better deals for families, and I think very strong return to travel and normality in the travel and the hospitality sector by the end of 2021.’

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also echoed these sentiments in an interview with BBC Politics East on Sunday morning, January 3, when he praised the progress being made in terms of vaccinations and predicted ‘a happy and free great British summer.’

