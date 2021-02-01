TENSIONS rise in Spain’s Canary Islands over immigration, as the number of attacks grows.

Currently a school in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is sheltering migrants, but the school has become more like a prison for many of the occupants, and many have become too afraid to leave the school.

One resident is Monsiffe, a 24-year-old from Morocco who explained how, “On Tuesday we went out to collect some money that my family had wired me. It was 3pm, and a car with four people inside stopped us in the middle of the street,”

“They showed us several large knives, and fired in the air with BB guns. We were forced to run away.”

Over the course of a few days last week a total of seven migrants from Morocco that have been staying at the school were assaulted. According to Cruz Blanca the religious organisation in charge of the shelter, groups have been getting organised and carrying out the attacks on the school’s residents.

An investigation has been launched by the Las Palmas prosecutor’s office after it appears that WhatsApp groups have been used to organise attacks on the immigrants.

Yassin is also living at the school at the moment and explained how scary the situation has become, “We’re all really scared. I feel like I’m in prison,”

“Anyone who violates the law and commits crimes should be arrested and tried, but it is shameful to see migrants being beaten up in Europe in the 21st century.”

