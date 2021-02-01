A MURDER probe has been launched after a woman was found dead in a Milton Keynes house.

Police arrested one man after the alleged murder of a Milton Keynes woman who was found on Monday morning, February 1. According to Thames Valley Police the victim is aged in her 40s and was found with “significant injuries”.

-- Advertisement --



Emergency services were called to the house in Beresford Close, Emerson Valley in Milton Keynes shortly after 10 am on Monday morning. A murder investigation was launched by Thames Valley Police after the body of the woman was found.

So far one arrest has been made in connection with the alleged murder, and a 46-year-old man also from Milton Keynes is being held in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Superintendent Justin Fletcher, “We have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman.

“Our thoughts remain with her family at this difficult time.

“We are in the very early stages of our investigation; however at this time we believe this to be an isolated incident and a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“We are carrying out house to house enquiries, but would appeal to anyone who may have information that could assist us in our investigation to please call 101 quoting reference 43210042051, or alternatively you can report 100% anonymously to the independent Charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Murder Probe Launched as Woman Found Dead”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.