Malaga Will Close All Non-Essential Businesses

MALAGA capital will close all non-essential businesses as Covid cases continue to rise

Malaga capital will be forced to close all non-essential businesses on Wednesday, February 3 (midnight Tuesday night) for at least two weeks as the city has reached today, February 1, 1,008 coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the latest data from the Institute of Statistics and Cartography. Covid incidence rates are reviewed every Monday and Thursday by the Public Health Alerts Advisory Council, and the current regulations state that any town exceeding 1,000 infections must cease all non-essential activity.

The news comes as a major blow after the Andalucían community celebrated a small victory this morning, when it was revealed that 31 municipalities would come out of perimeter confinement because their incidence rate had dropped below 500 cases per 100,000.

The mayor of the city, Francisco de la Torre, has been pleading with citizens on Twitter to make a “sacrifice” so that the numbers will start going down.

“You have to try harder and never relax,” he tweeted. “You always have to wear a mask, as if we were positive without symptoms, to defend the lives and jobs of many.

In addition to the total closure of non-essential retail, bars and restaurants, the city will maintain the current restrictions introduced last month; that is, a curfew between 10pm and 6am and meetings between a maximum of four people, both indoors and outdoors. The perimeter also remains closed for the duration of the measures.

Travel outside of the city will be allowed for a limited number of justified reasons, such as work, and supermarkets, petrol stations and pharmacies are exempt from the restrictions.

