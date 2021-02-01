POSITIVE news for Andalucía as 31 municipalities come out of perimeter confinement as their numbers have dropped

It’s a very good start to the new month for Andalucía, as the Ministry of Health has announced on Monday, February 1, that a total of 31 municipalities have dropped their cumulative incidence rate enough to open back up their borders. According to the Andalucían government rules, communities with more than 500 infections per 100,000 inhabitants were forced to close their municipal borders on January 18.

The territorial committees of High Impact Public Health Alert of the eight Andalucían provinces reconvened on Friday, January 29, to examine if any community’s infection numbers had dropped enough to take them out of confinement.

A total of eleven towns in Granada will lift their perimeter closures today, followed by six towns in Jaén, four each in Huelva and Málaga, and Almería, Córdoba and Seville with two. Unfortunately, no areas in Cádiz are yet ready to come out of confinement.

The full list of towns reopening their borders follows below:

Granada

Albuñuelas, Benalúa de las Villas, Colomera, Cortes and Graena, Dehesas de Guadix, Fornes, Moraleda de Zafayona, Morelábor, Pórtugos, Quéntar and El Valle.

Jaén

Santiago de Calatrava, Fuerte del Rey, Torres, Santisteban del Puerto, Pozo Alcón and Villatorres.

Almeria

Huécija and María.

Córdoba

Cañete de las Torres and Valsequillo.

Huelva

Aroche, Castaño del Robledo, Chucena and Corteconcepción.

Málaga

Canillas de Albaida, Gaucín, Salares and Sayalonga.

Sevilla

Lora de Estepa and Umbrete.

Cádiz

