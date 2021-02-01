‘Journey to Life’ Programme Saves Lives of 90 Children

THE ‘Journey to Life’ programme in Malaga Spain has saved the lives of nearly 90 children.

The journey to life programme aims to help children from other countries receive essential life-saving medical care in Spain. María Antonia Jiménez, the president of the Tdh programme in Spain has highlighted how the program allows health professionals, volunteers and host families to come together in order to “save the life of a child, whose value is incalculable”. The vital program is able to provide “health care to children from countries that do not have sufficient resources”.

So far of the children that have come to Malaga to receive treatment over 80% of them have required heart surgery. Children have also been treated by paediatric surgery, urology, maxillofacial and paediatric traumatology services. So far the children have come from many countries including Mauritania, Senegal, Morocco, Benin, Mali and Guinea Conakry.

The program first started in 2002 and now involves multiple hospitals. According to Europa Press Jiménez explained how “the illnesses suffered by these children without resources and from areas where the infant mortality rate is very high, require high-tech health infrastructures and qualified medical equipment for their treatment and cure, which is lacking in their countries of origin”.

With the help of host families and volunteers the children are able not only to be treated but also be welcomed in the country and feel safe during their treatment.

