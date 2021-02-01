Mayor of Albox Confirms He is Positive for COVID-19

THE Mayor of Albox, in Almeria has confirmed that he is positive for COVID-19.

This is the second local mayor in Almeria to have tested positive with COVID-19 in only a matter of weeks. Francisco Torrecillas, the mayor of Albox took to Facebook to confirm that he had tested positive for the virus, and that he will be in quarantine at his home.

The mayor has confirmed that despite taking all the precautionary measures needed for the deadly virus he has become infected. He explained how careful he had been and that he had not been to any parties or in contact with anyone that was in quarantine. He also explained how meetings had been held in the open air and despite wearing masks he has unfortunately tested positive for the virus.

He asked that neighbours take “good care of themselves” as even with all the precautions it is still possible to become infected. According to reports the mayor is only experiencing mild symptoms including “body aches, as if he had the flu, a little cough” and a headache. While the mayor is out of action his deputy José Campoy will take the lead.

The mayor is confident he will overcome the virus and currently he has not lost his sense of taste or smell.

Recently the mayor of Tijola, José Juan Martínez tested positive for the virus and thanked local residents for keeping up the commitment and good work with following all the necessary coronavirus precautions.

