117 Mile Lockdown Trip to Visit the Seals

117-MILE lockdown trip as couple travel from London to visit the seals.

A couple has made a staggering 177 mile journey all the way from London to Donna Nook in order to visit the seals despite the national lockdown and the attraction being closed.

Donna Nook runs for 10 km along the coastline between Grainthorpe Haven in Saltfleet, and the National Nature Reserve in Saltfleetby-Theddlethorpe. The pair are not the only people to set out in an attempt to break lockdown rules and see the seal pups. Donna Nook has been closed since the start of the November lockdown but this has not deterred some people.

A Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust spokesperson said, “We had introduced a booking system to limit numbers of people visiting Donna Nook but with the announcement of the November lockdown, the seal viewing area had to close.

“The wardens did a great job responding to the Government guidance and changing situation.

“We would like to thank the vast majority of people who did comply and stayed away from the nature reserve.

“Unfortunately, a few people did still turn up including a couple who had travelled from London.

“They were all turned away without being able to see the seals.”

In a normal year the seal colony is a wonderful sight to behold but this year wildlife trust wardens will be turning away visitors while the lockdown remains in place.

