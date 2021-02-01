Boris Johnson Reveals He Has Spoken to Capt Sir Tom Moore’s Family

BORIS JOHNSON reveals that he has spoken to Capt Sir Tom Moore’s family after the national inspiration was admitted to hospital suffering from COVID-19.

Boris Johnson has said that Capt Sir Tom Moore is “an inspiration to everybody in this country during this pandemic”. Unfortunately, the hundred-year-old war veteran has been admitted to hospital with the coronavirus after suffering with pneumonia for a few weeks, although he only tested positive for the coronavirus about a week ago.

After he started to need help with breathing he was taken to the Bedford Hospital in Bedfordshire and so far has avoided intensive care. According to a family spokesman Capt Tom so far has been unable to have the coronavirus vaccine as he has been suffering with pneumonia.

Boris Johnson has paid tribute to the hundred-year-old national treasure who during the UK’s first lockdown was able to raise a staggering figure of over £32 million for the NHS. According to Sky News the PM said “I spoke to the family last night and all I can say is Captain Tom Moore has been an inspiration to everybody in this country during this pandemic and I think our thoughts and our prayers are now with him and with his family.”

Piers Morgan presenter for Good Morning Britain spoke to viewers of the morning show and said, “All our very best wishes got to Captain Sir Tom Moore and his family after the terrible news yesterday that he’s been admitted to hospital.”

