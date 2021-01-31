Meghan Markle Erases Her First Names From Archie’s Birth Certificate- In a Sweet Nod To Princess Diana.

MEGHAN MARKLE is understood to have changed the names she provided on her son’s birth certificate. She has decided to take out her first names “Rachel Meghan”, leaving just “Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex”. Royal experts have branded the move as “remarkable” and “unprecedented”.

The ‘unprecedented’ move could also be seen as a snub to the Cambridges who have included Kate’s names on her children’s certificates. Alternatively, it may be viewed as Harry aligning his wife with mum Di, who always used “Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales”. The Queen’s ex-press secretary Dickie Arbiter said: ‘Maybe this was an early part of their plan.’

Expert Ingrid Seward said: “For a royal to change a birth certificate is unprecedented but to remove forenames is remarkable. Perhaps this is another sign they were desperate to do something different to the Cambridges.”

The Duchess of Cambridge uses her first names on all three of her children’s birth certificates. As a result, Meghan’s decision to just use her royal title could be seen as a move to differentiate herself from her sister-in-law.

Meghan and Harry moved to Santa Barbra, California, last July just months after stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family. Their son Archie lives with them and has already appeared to have adopted an American accent.

