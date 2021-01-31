TV STAR Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to Nicola Sturgeon and other female leaders around the world

Friends star Jennifer Aniston has paid a huge tribute to women in politics on her Instagram account by creating a unique slideshow to showcase the female leaders she believes are “bringing change to the world.” Jen’s celebrated ladies include Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden.

The Hollywood star also gives special mention to former US First Lady Michelle Obama, Greta Thunberg, Malala Yousafzai and current US Vice President Kamala Harris as women who are striving to change the face of worldwide politics.

Jen has more than 36 million followers on Instagram. The 51-year-old, best known for playing Rachel Green on hit US TV show Friends, instantly won the title of fastest-growing celeb on the social media site after posting a photo with her fellow Friends cast members.

Along with the slideshow, she wrote:

“While the world has been distracted by the noise of those resistant to change…the change has been happening anyway.

“Empower women and change the world.”

While Jennifer Aniston is sure to be a fan favourite, she has caused her fair share of controversy on Instagram in the past. At Christmas, Jen was blasted for being “insensitive” when she posted a photo of her new Christmas ornament, a wooden sphere with the words “Our first pandemic 2020” engraved on it.

