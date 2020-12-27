Jennifer Aniston Experiences Backlash After Christmas Instagram Pic

JENNIFER Aniston experiences major backlash across all social media platforms after sharing a pic on her Instagram this Christmas.

The Hollywood actress shared a picture of an engraved, circular wooden ornament with the inscription, “Our first pandemic 2020” and was immediately blasted for the “insensitive” post.

The 51-year-old, most famous for playing Rachel Green in the hit 90’s show Friends, experienced considerable backlash for the first time on Instagram since she became the fastest-growing celeb on the platform, a title later taken by Sir David Attenborough.

After posting a selfie with Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry back in October 2019, Aniston scored nearly 5 million followers in just 12 hours.

However, her Christmas post led to criticism with some users stating that she didn’t take into consideration those who have been left heartbroken after losing loved ones to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One user wrote: “All celebrities have done during this pandemic is show how out of touch & just f–ing oblivious they are to anything that doesn’t have to do with them. Some people’s ENTIRE FAMILY HAVE DIED, but at least Jennifer Aniston is showing how quirky she can be & gets a kick out of it”.

