Sir David Attenborough Smashes Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram record

Sir David Attenborough, the UK’s 94-year-old national treasure, has claimed the world record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Sir David Attenborough reached 1m followers in just four hours, the account now boasts a staggering 2.5m followers. That means Attenborough has now beaten Jennifer Anniston to the honour, who previously held the record for getting 1m followers in just over five hours.

Prior to Jennifer Anniston hitting the landmark number, David Beckham, Pope Francis and the Sussexes had all previously been record holders in this category. Attenborough’s account will primarily be used to ‘talk about climate change and how to tackle it’ he said.

In his first post- a short video (below) which now has over 9m views, the broadcaster-turned-influencer said: “I’ve been appearing on radio and television for the past sixty years but this is my first time on Instagram. I’m making this move and exploring this new way of communication to me because, as we all know, the world is in trouble.”

In his first video, the veteran broadcaster told followers: “I am making this move and exploring this new way of communication to me because, as we all know, the world is in trouble. Continents are on fire. Glaciers are melting. Coral reefs are dying. Fish are disappearing from our oceans. The list goes on and on. Saving our planet is now a communications challenge.”

He explained how future videos on the account will be recovered messages about climate change issues and how to address them. He urged followers to “stay tuned”. Attenborough is getting some help from Jonnie Hughes and Colin Butfield to manage his account. They both worked on Attenborough’s next project, a book and Netflix movie called “A Life On Our Planet.”

