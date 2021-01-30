WHO Warns Against Vaccine “Nationalism” Among Wealthy Countries

THE WORLD Health Organisation (WHO) has warned rich countries against adopting vaccine “nationalism”.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), has warned against “vaccine nationalism”, claiming there was a “real danger that the very tools that could help to end the pandemic – vaccines – may exacerbate” global inequality.

While saying that “there will be enough for everyone,” he cautioned that “for now vaccines are a limited resource. We must use them as effectively and as fairly as we can.”

He gave the hopeful message that, saying: “more vaccines are being developed, approved, and produced,” while also lamenting that large parts of Africa and Asia have only just started securing and rolling out vaccinations.

The global scramble for vaccine doses comes as more worrying data emerges on new variants of the coronavirus, which is known to have infected over 101 million people across the globe. The variants first detected in Britain, Brazil, and South Africa are believed to be more contagious. Recently, the first case of the South African variant was detected in Spain.

Scientists are concerned that the South African variant may be resistant to some vaccines, which could prove a major setback to global effort to defeat Covid-19 through mass inoculation.

