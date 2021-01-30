Ulrika Jonsson Says She’s ‘God’s Gift To Younger Men’ And Wants A New Toyboy.

ULRIKA JONSSON has said now she’s in her 50s she would love a toyboy. The TV star, 53, said her “heart was incandescent with envy” after she remembered reading a story about a grandmother in a relationship with a man from Egypt who was many years younger.

Jonsson said she would “very happily date a man 21 and up” as she is after “laughter, good food and sex”, although she admitted she was worried it might not sit well with her children. The former Gladiators star even hinted that she may already have had a romance with a younger man.

“I can well do without the marriage bit, but the idea of a younger man is perilously appealing,” she said. It’s precarious because of all the potential for judgment, the probable public outrage and its capacity for causing upset on the domestic front,” added the star, who has four children aged from 12 to 26.

Jonsson also hinted that she had already dated someone a fair bit younger. However, she didn’t give any details, teasing: “There may have been a recent, little dalliance with someone 21 or so years younger than me…

“I couldn’t possibly say, but the fact is that it’s enormously exciting for an old bird.”

An advert featuring Ulrika promoting an over-Fifties dating app was banned last year after being ruled to be “offensive”. The gorgeous 52-year-old TV presenter – who has been very open about her search for love since splitting from her husband in April this year – stared in the billboard for Lumen wearing red lingerie and stockings with the tagline: “Be my stocking filler”.

