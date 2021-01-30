AUSTRIA’S Polizei have launched a probe following the discovery of a collection of banned Nazi items including historical weapons in the capital Vienna.

-- Advertisement --



According to an official Polizei statement, officers from Austria’s anti-terror unit carried out a raid on an apartment in the capital Vienna. The flat’s Hungarian owner cooperated with officers, showing them a wooden box in his bedroom where he kept a large collection of Nazi era items.

The cache of memorabilia, banned under Austria’s strict anti-Nazi laws, included replica stick grenades modeled on those used by the German army in the Second World War. An MP-40 submachine gun, the Nazi’s innovative weapon of choice, was among the haul complete with ammunition as well as a variety of daggers and helmets. Police also seized banned Nazi books, busts of Adolf Hitler, and Swastika symbols.

The flat’s 46-year old owner claims he had accrued the Nazi collection due to his work as a film extra. He told investigators that he had bought the memorabilia and weapons from flea markets across Central Europe as well as from private dealers. Polizei say the man has been indicted as investigations continue

In Austria and Germany, it is illegal to possess Nazi materials or memorabilia. During Hitler’s “Anschluss” campaign of 1938, Austria was absorbed into Germany under the rule of the Nazis.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Probe Launched as Vienna Police Find Collection of Nazi Items”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.