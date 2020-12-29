Malaga Police Find Nazi Memorabilia in Raid on Arms Dealers

GUARDIA CIVIL discovered a warehouse full of Nazi memorabilia while raiding the premises of three suspected illegal arms dealers in Malaga province.

Three men, two Germans and a Brit, have been arrested following a year-long police investigation into arms trafficking on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Campo de Gibraltar. A dramatic spike in gun violence between the south coast’s drug gangs led police to launch Operation Nongreta which culminated in these raids and arrests.

In a warehouse in Alhaurin el Grandes, a small Malaga town near Mijas, police found a massive cache of weaponry alongside Third Reich memorabilia. Over 160 firearms and nearly 10,000 bullets were seized as well as 1.5 kilos of explosives. As well as the weapons, police discovered an enormous collection of Nazi items including portraits of Adolf Hitler, SS Uniforms, emblems and medals according to a Guardia Civil press release.

The trio of men allegedly imported the guns from Eastern Europe, modified them to remove serial numbers, and sold them to violent drug gangs across Spain’s south coast. One of the German nationals in custody has a history of far-right sympathy. The 700,000 euro in cash that was also seized by officers is testimony to the lucrative arms trade that exists among Spain’s criminals.

