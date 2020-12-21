Neo-Nazi Jailed For Life In Germany

NEO-NAZI who tried to blow up a synagogue has been jailed for life in Germany

Stephan Balliet, 28, has been sentenced by the Naumburg Superior Regional Court (OLG) to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 20 years, for attempting to murder 51 people celebrating Yom Kippur in a synagogue in Halle, Germany in October 2019. Balliet filmed the gruesome attack, which saw him gun down random passers-by when he couldn’t get into the synagogue with his home-made explosives. Victims Jana L. 20-year-old Kevin S. were killed while standing at the door of a kebab shop.

On sentencing, Judge Ursula Mertens said that Balliet was “a case of particularly serious guilt” after he claimed at trial that his only regret is that the people he killed were Muslim, not Jewish. The neo-Nazi never denied his crimes, which he justified based on anti-Semitic, racist and anti-feminist conspiracy theories. Balliet had to be silenced in court when he went on a Holocaust denial rant during his trial.

