President Macron “Trusts” France to Curb Covid Cases

As France grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic amidst a harsh lockdown and recent partial border closure, the country’s President Emmanuel Macron urged the public that he “trusts” them to curb Covid cases.

The President, who is the subject of further controversy as crowds return to Paris to protest France’s new security bill, took to Twitter to rally the public into complying with government Covid restrictions. “I have confidence in us. These hours we are living through are crucial. Let’s do everything to stop the pandemic together”, he tweeted via his official Elysee Presidential account.

Recently, France detected its first cases of the British and South African Covid variants as cases remain steadily high nationwide. The country currently has 2,854,693 active Covid cases and has lost 75,620 lives since the beginning of the pandemic.

As well as the health and safety of the French people, Macron will undoubtedly be assessing his political future as he attempts to balance public favour with new restrictions in one of the world’s most Covid skeptical countries. The political outsider will face a reelection challenge in 2022, where one of his main rivals is expected to be Cadiz-born socialist mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo.

