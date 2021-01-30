President Macron “Trusts” France to Curb Covid Cases

By
Oisin Sweeney
-
0
President Macron
President Macron urged the French public to help stop the spread of Covid - Image Source: Twitter

PRESIDENT EMMANUEL Macron has told the public of France that he “trusts” them to curb Covid cases.

As France grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic amidst a harsh lockdown and recent partial border closure, the country’s President Emmanuel Macron urged the public that he “trusts” them to curb Covid cases.

The President, who is the subject of further controversy as crowds return to Paris to protest France’s new security bill, took to Twitter to rally the public into complying with government Covid restrictions. “I have confidence in us. These hours we are living through are crucial. Let’s do everything to stop the pandemic together”, he tweeted via his official Elysee Presidential account.


Recently, France detected its first cases of the British and South African Covid variants as cases remain steadily high nationwide. The country currently has 2,854,693 active Covid cases and has lost 75,620 lives since the beginning of the pandemic.

As well as the health and safety of the French people, Macron will undoubtedly be assessing his political future as he attempts to balance public favour with new restrictions in one of the world’s most Covid skeptical countries. The political outsider will face a reelection challenge in 2022, where one of his main rivals is expected to be Cadiz-born socialist mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo.


Oisin is an Irish writer based in Seville, the sunny capital of Andalucia. After starting his working life as a bookseller, he moved into journalism and cut his teeth as a reporter at one of Ireland's biggest news websites. Since joining Euro Weekly News in November, he has enjoyed covering the latest stories from Seville, Spain and further afield - with special interests in crime, cybersecurity, and European politics. Anyone who can pronounce his name first try gets a free cerveza...

