FRANCE has overturned the controversial fine on Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo for hiring too many women in the capital’s city office.

-- Advertisement --



In late 2020, Anne Hidalgo’s office was slapped with a controversial 90,000 euro penalty for “hiring too many women” in a ruling that was condemned by many members of the political scene and public. The Cadiz-born mayor, who was raised in Lyon by her Spanish parents, welcomed the recent news that the fine has been retracted.

Amelie de Montchalin, France’s Minister for Transformation and Public Service, announced in a press statement that the fine was “not due” and encouraged the mayor’s office to allocate the penalty funds “to maintaining this positive dynamic” of gender balance. She asserted that France’s central government, led by President Emmanuel Macron, shares the “same objective” of equal opportunities in politics.

Anne Hidalgo said that she would divert the funds allocated for the fine to France’s hotline telephone support service for women who have suffered domestic abuse. The Paris mayor was slapped with the fine in December 2020 when she allocated 69% of new management jobs to women, in breach of France’s gender equality laws.

The Spanish-born French politico has been tipped as a favourite runner to take on Macron in France’s 2022 Presidential elections.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “France Overturns Fine Against Paris Mayor For Hiring Too Many Women”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.