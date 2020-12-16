Paris Town Hall fined €90,000 for appointing too many women

PARIS Town Hall has been fined €90,000 for appointing too many women in senior roles after breaching gender parity law (Sauvadet law), in a decision that has been branded “absurd”.

The city’s mayor Anne Hidalgo, who has been at the helm of the French capital since 2014, said on Monday, December 14: “This fine is obviously absurd. What’s more, it is unfair, irresponsible and dangerous,” speaking to the city council about the large fine handed out by the country’s public service ministry.

“We must promote women with determination and vigour because the gap everywhere in France is still very large. So yes, in order to achieve parity one day, it is necessary to speed up the tempo and make sure that in the nominations there are more women than men,” she added.

The law states that no more than 60 per cent of management appointments can be from the same gender, however, back in 2018, 11 women were appointed to leadership positions in the Paris town hall, compared to five men, thus making up 69 per cent of appointees.

Hidalgo said that she would take the opportunity to confront the ministry herself by visiting the building, flanked by her female deputies and senior staff, to deliver the cheque in person.

