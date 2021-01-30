A MULTI-MILLION euro lawsuit brought against two doctors by a woman left with life-changing injuries following alleged birth malpractice has been rejected by a Seville court.

-- Advertisement --



A Seville court has rejected one of the largest lawsuit requests ever seen in the Andalucian capital brought by a woman who requested nearly 5 million euro in compensation from two doctors on the grounds of birth malpractice.

The 33-year old woman was left with life-changing injuries after she suffered a tear in her birth canal that resulted in multi-organ failure. After spending several days in ICU, she now suffers from chronic incontinence, depression, and is unable to continue her work as a waitress. She is also now medically sterile and unable to engage in sexual activity.

The Seville court ruled that the tragic medical complications suffered by the woman could have been avoided if she’s taken prescribed pills advised by her doctors, and ruled that her injuries stem from “one of the unforeseeable and unavoidable complications of child birth”.

The judge ruled that the 2016 birth was carried out in full accordance with medical regulations in a Seville private clinic, and rejected the woman’s demand for 4.1 million euro compensation in addition to extensive legal and medical fees.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Multi-Million Birth Malpractice Lawsuit Rejected by Seville Court”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.