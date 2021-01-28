COVID-Stricken Nurse Could Not Remember Giving Birth

COVID-STRICKEN nurse who could not remember giving birth finally gets to meet her beautiful baby girl.

Nurse Eva Gicain, aged 30, caught the coronavirus last year and was admitted to hospital in October when she was 34 weeks pregnant. Only days later as her condition started to worsen she had to have a caesarean section.

The new mum is now recovering well but has no memory at all of going into labour and giving birth to her daughter who is named Elleana. The nurse was transferred to Cambridge’s Royal Papworth Hospital while she was battling against the virus, and she does not remember the transfer either.

The family have been through the wars and baby Elleana spent time at Basildon’s neonatal intensive care unit unable to be seen by either her mother or father as husband Limuel, aged 30, was forced to self-isolate at the family home due to the virus.

Limuel said, “I was very unwell so I couldn’t leave the house, never mind visit either my wife or daughter.

“It was so horrible the three of us being in separate places at a time when we should all have been together.”

After a staggering 76 days in hospital both in Cambridge and Basildon mum Eva finally made it home. As she left the hospital she received a round of applause and the family have now been reunited. Eva, said, “When I held Elleana for the first time I didn’t want to let go.

“Life is unpredictable and we are now just looking forward to being a little family and spending time together.”

