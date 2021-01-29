Massive Fire Engulfs Kent Migrant Camp

MASSIVE fire engulfs Kent migrant as reports emerge of a riot at the ex-military barracks

Smoke can be seen billowing from the Napier army barracks in Folkestone, Kent, where more than 400 migrants are being held by the UK government. A source reported to MailOnline that a riot had broken out at the facility earlier in the day (Friday, January 29) after residents were informed that they would not be transferred to another location, despite a massive Covid outbreak.

A spokesman for Kent Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘We have been called to assist Kent Police at the Napier Barracks in Folkestone, following reports of a fire.

‘Eight fire engines have been sent to the scene.

‘People living and working in the surrounding area are advised to close their windows and doors as a precaution, due to smoke coming from the incident.

‘People are also asked to avoid the area.’

Hundreds of asylum seekers have been housed at Napier since September 2020, despite the reportedly “unbearable” conditions. Just a week ago, refugee charity Choose Love published an open letter penned by one of the resident migrants claiming that around 120 people there had tested positive for Covid. While the government admitted that here had been some positive cases, they did not specify the numbers.

Minister for Immigration Compliance and the Courts Chris Philp said: ‘Despite our best efforts a number of those accommodated at the site have tested positive for coronavirus and are self-isolating.

Footage posted online this afternoon (Friday) shows dozens of firefighters at the camp battling the blaze, along with ambulance crews and police.

Migrant charity Care4Calais tweeted: ‘A fire has broken out and fire engines have been called to Napier Barracks in Folkestone following an upsetting afternoon for the residents.’

