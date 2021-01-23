MASSIVE Covid outbreak at UK asylum seeker camp in Kent

Refugee charity Choose Love has released a letter reportedly written by an asylum seeker living at Napier Barracks camp in Folkestone, Kent, which is signed by several hundred others, claiming that 120 people have tested positive for coronavirus. The Home Office confirmed to MailOnline that a ‘number’ of people living at the camp have been diagnosed with Covid, which residents claim is no surprise due to the ‘unbearable’ conditions faced by some 400 men.

Minister for Immigration Compliance and the Courts Chris Philp said: ‘Despite our best efforts a number of those accommodated at the site have tested positive for coronavirus and are self-isolating.

‘It is incredibly disappointing that prior to this a number of individuals refused tests and have been either refusing to self-isolate or follow social distancing rules, despite repeated requests to do so and these being national guidelines to protect the NHS and save lives.

‘These individuals could face enforcement action and are not only risking their own health but the health of staff looking after them and the communities who are accommodating them. Asylum seekers are subject to the same laws and protections as any other member of society.’

In December last year, the Kent barracks caused a sensation when it was revealed that asylum seekers living there were being denied access to their lawyers and being moved directly to detention centres before removal from the UK without legal guidance.

Appealing to Home Secretary Priti Patel, the open letter from the asylum seekers asks that conditions in the camp be improved.

‘We came to this country to save our lives. Lives which were mostly in danger because of war and prosecution. Yet we found ourselves in an army camp and we are surrounded by fences and security guards.’

The Home Office, however, continues to insist that the accommodation is ‘safe, suitable, and Covid-compliant’.

