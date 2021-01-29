Jet2 Looks Towards 2022 For Greek Holiday Bookings.

Jet2 has added Athens to its Jet2holidays network for summer 2022 as the Uk and Europe continue with quarantine restrictions on arrivals for the foreseeable future. Two flights a week will run from Birmingham, Manchester and Stansted between April and the end of October next year. New routes from Manchester to Toulouse and Glasgow to Kos are also being introduced. The latest expansion means that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate to 60 sun and city destinations in summer 2022 – including 15 destinations in Greece.

Chief executive Steve Heapy said: “Since putting our summer ‘22 programme on sale, we have added more flights and destinations in response to the demand from customers who want to get their all-important holidays booked in.

“Our reputation for looking after customers, whether that’s delivering real package holidays with industry-leading customer service or making sure they are looked after if they cannot travel because of the pandemic, means we have built up a tremendous amount of loyalty and goodwill.

“On top of that, we listen to customers and if they tell us they want to go somewhere, we will respond. We know that Athens is a destination that customers want to get to, so we are very pleased to be adding it to our exciting summer ‘22 programme. This means we now have 60 sun and city destinations on sale next summer from across our network of ten UK bases, giving customers and independent travel agents huge choice when it comes to choosing holidays with our award-winning airline and tour operator.”

Greek National Tourist Office director Emy Anagnostopoulou added: “We would like to thank everyone at Jet2.com for believing in Greece as an inspirational destination and for their continuous support.

“We are sure that their customers will not only enjoy the breathtaking archaeological sites and the delicious gastronomic scene of Athens, but they will also have the chance to discover its contemporary and urban side.”

