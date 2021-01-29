Irish Driver Filmed 225km P/H Speed Before Horror Crash

By
Oisin Sweeney
-
0
Irish Driver Filmed 225km P/H Speed Before Horror Crash
Irish police found Snapchat videos of the fatal reckless driving - Image Source: An Garda Siochana

AN IRISH driver filmed himself driving at 225 kilometres per hour minutes before crashing into another car, killing his passenger and two other road users.

-- Advertisement --

Bryan Lennon, 21, pled guilty to three charges of manslaughter as a court heard the young driver had filmed Snapchat videos of his high-speed journey that killed three people near the Irish border. He will be sentenced at Dundalk District Court next month.

On February 29th, 2020, Lennon recorded himself bombing along the M1 Dublin-Belfast motorway in the Irish border region alongside his friend Bryan Magill, 25. Minutes after he had sent videos, which included his speedometer, to a number of contacts his vehicle rammed into the back of another car killing both occupants.


Mary Foxton, 89, and her son Kevin, 58, were both natives of County Armagh in Northern Ireland. The court heard that Mary suffered from depression and that her loving son would often take her on drives to “settle her”. It was during one such excursion that the pair were tragically killed by Lennon’s reckless highspeed driving.

The young man’s car had three defective tires, no insurance, and had not passed its road safety certification. After causing the brutal deaths of his friend and two strangers, he fled the scene of the horror crash but handed himself into Dundalk Garda Station the following day.


In both rural and urban areas across Ireland, a culture of high-speed driving among young men leads to several deaths every year. During its heyday in the 1990s, a special prison had to be created on Cork’s Spike Island to house young inmates serving sentences for “joy-riding”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Irish Driver Filmed 225km P/H Speed Before Horror Crash”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleOutrage As Brussels ‘Hostility’ Blocks Vaccine Exports To Northern Ireland
Oisin Sweeney
Oisin Sweeney
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Oisin is an Irish writer based in Seville, the sunny capital of Andalucia. After starting his working life as a bookseller, he moved into journalism and cut his teeth as a reporter at one of Ireland's biggest news websites. Since joining Euro Weekly News in November, he has enjoyed covering the latest stories from Seville, Spain and further afield - with special interests in crime, cybersecurity, and European politics. Anyone who can pronounce his name first try gets a free cerveza...

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here