Two Manchester Police Officers In 999 Call Horror Crash With BMW

By
Chris King
-
0
Two Manchester Police Officers In 999 Call Horror Crash With BMW
Two Manchester Police Officers In 999 Call Horror Crash With BMW . image: pinterest

TWO Manchester Police Officers In 999 Call Horror Crash With BMW as their van rolls over

Two Greater Manchester Police officers answering an emergency 999 call were hospitalised this evening (Monday) after they were involved in a horrific accident at around 7pm, with a BMW car that rolled their police vehicle over sideways, at Moss Bank Way, Bolton.

-- Advertisement --

A police statement read, “At approximately 1900 hours on Monday 25 January 2021, police officers were responding to an incident whereby the police van was involved in a collision with a BMW at the junction of Moss Bank Way and Blackburn Road”.

It continued, “The collision resulted in the police van tipping onto the driver’s side. Both police officers have been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure however there are not believed to be any serious injuries. No other persons were injured during the collision.”


Greater Manchester Police have not confirmed whether any arrests had been made, but both sides of Moss Bank Way remain closed off.
Images on social media show the police van lying in the road, on its side.

_______________________________________________________


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Two Manchester Police Officers In 999 Call Horror Crash With BMW ”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleChanges planned this year to rules for overtaking cyclists
Next articleTrial for man who stabbed cellmate 23 times ‘out of fear’
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here