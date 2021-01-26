TWO Manchester Police Officers In 999 Call Horror Crash With BMW as their van rolls over



Two Greater Manchester Police officers answering an emergency 999 call were hospitalised this evening (Monday) after they were involved in a horrific accident at around 7pm, with a BMW car that rolled their police vehicle over sideways, at Moss Bank Way, Bolton.

A police statement read, “At approximately 1900 hours on Monday 25 January 2021, police officers were responding to an incident whereby the police van was involved in a collision with a BMW at the junction of Moss Bank Way and Blackburn Road”.

It continued, “The collision resulted in the police van tipping onto the driver’s side. Both police officers have been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure however there are not believed to be any serious injuries. No other persons were injured during the collision.”

Greater Manchester Police have not confirmed whether any arrests had been made, but both sides of Moss Bank Way remain closed off.

Images on social media show the police van lying in the road, on its side.

