Former Colonel in Uruguay Dictatorship Arrested in Spain

A FORMER colonel suspected of torturing and murdering political dissidents during the Uruguay dictatorship has been arrested in the Valencian Community.

Eduardo Ferro was allegedly a colonel during Uruguay’s brutal military dictatorship that ruled the small Latin American country between 1973 and 1985. He has spent years as a fugitive from his homeland, and is accused of abducting, torturing, and murdering young political activists during the reign of the regime.

An operation coordinated between police in Uruguay and Spain alongside Interpol has led to the elderly war criminal’s arrest in Peniscola, a small town about 70 kilometres north of Castellon de La Plana in the Valencian Community. He faces extradition to Uruguay to stand trial for his historical crimes during the country’s brutal military junta.

During the military reign of Uruguay, political dissidents were routinely tortured, disappeared, and murdered by the state. Their crimes could include possessing subversive literature or planning student protests but were met with equal brutality by men like Ferro.

Uruguay was one of the dictatorships that participated in the infamous Operation Condor – a US-backed campaign of terror against left-wing activists across South America. Some 60,000 people are thought to have died in the operation, half of whom met their deaths in Uruguay’s neighbour Argentina under the dictatorship of Juan Peron.

