HONEST Man In Castellón Hands In 1550€ He Finds On Top Of ATM Machine, the second time he handed lost money in



Ali El Aloui, aged 34, a Morrocan man who is resident in Onda, in the province of Castellón, has proved that honesty is far from over in that part of Spain after he found 1550€ on top of an ATM machine and handed it in at the Local Police station in Onda, who he said were surprised by his honesty, and thanked him for the gesture of handing in the wallet.

-- Advertisement --



Telling his story to Levante, Ali described how he had walked into the bank to use the ATM machine, and straight away spotted the small cloth wallet lying on top of the machine, and opened it to see what was inside. “I saw that there was a lot of money, but the truth is that I didn’t even stop to count it”.

He continued, “I thought it was from an old person because it had a religious stamp on it and I imagined that he would be very worried about losing it”.

Said Ali, “At no time did I think about keeping it. If it’s not mine, it’s not mine”, and added, “If something like this were to happen to me, I would want them to act the same way with me”.

A lady later claimed the money from the police station and she explained how she had placed the cash there, inside a cloth wallet, but was then distracted by a phone call, and left the bank totally forgetting she had not made the deposit in the ATM.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Honest Man In Castellón Hands In 1550€ He Finds On Top Of ATM Machine”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.